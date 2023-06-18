Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Breaking

Josh Kerr granted immediate release to join Dolphins

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 18 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Kerr (centre) will depart St George Illawarra immediately for the Dolphins. Picture by Adam McLean
Josh Kerr (centre) will depart St George Illawarra immediately for the Dolphins. Picture by Adam McLean

Josh Kerr has been granted an immediate release from his 2023 contract at St George Illawarra to join his new club the Dolphins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.