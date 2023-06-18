Josh Kerr has been granted an immediate release from his 2023 contract at St George Illawarra to join his new club the Dolphins.
The news was confirmed on Sunday via Dragons' social media.
"The Dragons can confirm Josh Kerr has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his 2023 playing contract to join the Dolphins early," the statement read.
The Queenslander signed for the Dolphins in April but was originally meant to see how the rest of the season with the Dragons.
Kerr will join the NRL's newest club after coming through the junior system at the Redcliffe Dolphins. He will be reunited with coach Wayne Bennett, with Kerr named in the 2020 Queensland State of Origin squad under the current Dolphins coach.
Kerr's announcement comes after captain Ben Hunt asked for his own immediate release from the club.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
