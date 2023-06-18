Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Spear fisherman found near Eden after rescue operation

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 18 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spear fisherman spent a night cold, wet and on the rocks after not returning on Saturday afternoon, but has miraculously been found uninjured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.