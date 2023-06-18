A spear fisherman spent a night cold, wet and on the rocks after not returning on Saturday afternoon, but has miraculously been found uninjured.
A search for the 64-year-old man began yesterday afternoon after he failed to return to shore following a diving expedition.
A multi-agency response began, involving South Coast police, NSW Ambulance, Marine Rescue and NSW Surf Life Saving.
Coordinating the search was the Marine Area Command in what Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said was an "exposed" area of coastline.
The search was called off yesterday afternoon at 5.30pm as the light faded, however crews returned on Sunday morning from 8am.
The diver was found at 9am by rescuers, something that Mr Sullivan said was a fantastic result.
"Considering that this would be a day two search and a person of interest has been located alive and able to communicate with police is an outstanding result," he said.
"All rescuers are elated, over the moon after such a positive result."
Temperatures dropped to 6.7 degrees overnight but after being assessed by paramedics the man was found to be uninjured.
Mr Sullivan said thankfully that conditions this morning were "advantageous" and contributed to the successful rescue.
