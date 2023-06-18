Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Goodman has invited unified super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales to Wollongong for a world title showdown after earning a mandatory shot at the Filipino with a split decision win over rugged American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday.

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 18 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman proved to slick for American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday. Picture Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing
Sam Goodman proved to slick for American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday. Picture Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing

Sam Goodman has invited unified super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales to Wollongong for a world title showdown after earning a mandatory shot at the Filipino with a split decision win over rugged American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.