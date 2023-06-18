Sam Goodman has invited unified super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales to Wollongong for a world title showdown after earning a mandatory shot at the Filipino with a split decision win over rugged American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday.
The fighting pride of Albion Park outlasted Aleem over a 12-round war, finishing the bout stronger to claim victory 117-110 and 116-112 on two cards, the other judge producing a head-scratching card 116-112 favour of Aleem.
A chess match through the opening six rounds, a glancing blow that opened a cut over Goodman's left eye proved the turning point for the Aussie, who found another gear in round seven and began to walk Aleem down.
It was Goodman's fight from there, with Aleem tiring and the fighting pride of Wollongong proving too slick and and too difficult for his 32-year-old rival as the fight drifted into the later rounds.
"It was tough early, he was awkward, he hit me with about 30 head butts every round. I was hearing 'they're coming from punches'... f---king bollocks. [They were] head butts all day.
"I'm just so pumped right now, words can't explain it. This is just the start, you best know it, we're coming to Wollongong. "
While he stole the show late, there were question marks over the card of Masakuza Murabe that have the last two rounds in which Aleem appeared to be fading.
"Check my pants. Hearts to the roof," Goodman said when asked his reaction hearing the words 'split decision'.
"I knew there was some rounds early that were too and for, there wasn't much in there. He's a really tough competitor, like I said before this fight, he comes at you with some really awkward stuff, but all credit to him.
"It was a big test. I knew early on I had to be smart, give him the respect and I knew I'd be able to go forward and go through him and back my strength in those later rounds.
"Doubt me that I'm a 12 round fighter? I just showed you."
Aleem was 20-0 coming into what was his third title eliminator and first fight outside the US. He ended up suffering his first defeat, with Goodman moving to 15-0.
Tapales holds the WBA and IBF straps having claimed both in an upset win over Uzbekistani star Murodjon Akhmadaliev in April, with Goodman not the madatory for the latter.
The bout could feature on a potential Tim Tsyzu-Jermell Charlo undisputed card in the US after Tsyzu demolished Mexican Carlos Ocampo inside a single round in the Sunday's main event.
Goodman was set to make his US debut in January only for Tsyzu's initial shot at Charlo to be postponed due to injury, the first of two delays to the bout.
Should promoters No Limit win the right to stage the fight in Australia, Wollongong is a viable hope to host, with Goodman making no secret of his desire to bring the bout to his home town.
"Where is he? Wollongong , we want you there. That's where we want you. Marlon Tapales, we're coming for those straps, keep them warm because I'm taken them off you."
The super-bantamweight division is currently headlined by a looming mega bout between three-division pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue and undefeated WBC title-holder Stephen Fulton in July.
Tapales would be in the sights of the winner looking to make an undisputed claim, with Inoue looking to become undisputed in a second division. Future bouts with either would be among the biggest challenges undertaken by an Australian fighter, but Goodman will need to get past 40-fight veteran Tapales first.
The bout was the opening act for a stunning main event that saw Tszyu floor Ocampo early and follow up with a vicious flurry punctuated by a devastating left hook that ended the bout.
Carlos Ocampo probably wishes the dog that bit Tim Tszyu showed up to fight him instead.
In the end, the canine that latched onto Tsyzu's arm in the lead-up to Sunday's showdown on the Gold Coast went far closer to stopping the Aussie superstar's world title run than his Mexican opponent.
In fact, it seems the only man capable of stopping his charge at an undisputed title shot is Tszyu himself. Few in his position would risk a mandatory position carrying a shot at all four super-welterweight belts; let alone twice.
It's what the now 23-0 28-year-old has done in facing Tony Harrison - the only man to have beaten current undisputed champion Jermell Charlo - and Ocampo. Dismantling both will have him primed for a showdown with Charlo who hasn't fought since May last year.
Tsyzu puts himself in rare company in stopping Ocampo, who's only previous KO defeat came at the hands of pound-for-pound star Erroll Spence in 2021.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
