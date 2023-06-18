The Gerringong Lions are the new Group Seven rugby league leaders after prevailing 36-28 in their top-of-the-table clash against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday.
Nowra, the surprise-packets of this season's competition, were on top of the ladder heading into the round-11 clash.
The visiting Jets actually scored first but the Lions hit back with three converted tries to go to the half-time break 18-4 ahead.
Nowra struck early again in the second half to reduce the lead to only eight points before Gerringong raced to a 30-10 lead.
The Jets scored some late tries to make the score look more respectable but it was an impressive win for Scott Stewart's men.
Gerringong coach Stewart was pleased to see his young players step up and deliver against the impressive Jets.
"It's been a different season with the amount of players we have used but it's been great to have so many young guys given an opportunity and step up," he said.
"It's a reflection on the senior players that they have been able to assist them transition to first grade and everyone around the team is just enjoying themselves."
... it's been great to have so many young guys given an opportunity and step up- - Gerringong coach Scott Stewart
Warilla-Lake South Gorillas also had a win on Saturday.
The Gorillas secured only their fourth win of the season when they downed Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 34-22 at Berry Showground.
Meantime, Shellharbour Sharks skipper James Ralphs leads the Player-of-the-Year race to win the Michael Cronin Medal after 10 rounds. Ralphs has 11 points.
Three players have 10 points - Jamberoo Superoos gun Jayden Morgan and Gerringong Lions pair Toby Gumley-Quine and Taj Ford. Three other players have nine points.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.