Families across the Illawarra are reeling from a NSW Health decision to close a child care facility in three months despite being promised 18 months' notice.
With waiting lists at already stretched child care centres across the region bulging to beyond 18 months in some instances, parents from the Hillview Child Care Centre feel abandoned.
Parents were left angry and in a state of shock after attending a hastily-called meeting late last week delivered the October 6 closure date.
Staff, the Mercury understands, were told of the situation only an hour earlier.
"There's been no communication since August last year when they promised us 18 months' notice of the closure date," one affected parent, Rahul Dougall, said.
"Effectively they are dropping us in the middle of the year. There is nothing available - nothing."
Even worse, he said, was that three other centres in the Illawarra have closed recently, including Goodstart Early Learning in Mangerton, leaving demand even more out of proportion with supply.
There are 26 children enrolled at the centre at the Port Kembla Hospital campus, the majority of whom are children of Local Health District staff.
And that fact has another parent, who asked not to be identified, furious.
"They told us child care is not their core business," he said. "But surely supporting their staff is NSW Health's business.
"They tell us the core values of NSW Health is collaboration, openness, respect and empowerment. I just don't see it."
Mr Dougall expects some of the families will have to rearrange work arrangements or, more in some instances, quit.
"What can a single parent with two kids, who works four days a week do? Especially when there are no child care places," he asked.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has taken steps to postpone the inevitable, but the families' frustration remains.
"We are urgently exploring staffing options, including temporary staff, and are liaising with existing staff members to discuss options for them to continue working at the centre until the end of the year," a health district spokesperson said.
The health region, the spokesperson said, was "committed to supporting the families who use this service and will do whatever we can to help them find suitable alternative childcare for their children".
"We will also be contacting other local childcare providers to discuss priority placement opportunities."
Staff and families were advised in August 2022 the centre was earmarked for closure as the aged Port Kembla Hospital site was being decommissioned.
They've put a Band-Aid on a haemorrhage.- One affected parent
Health services will be relocated to new facilities as part of the new Shellharbour Hospital and Integrated Services Project.
There are no plans for the Local Health District to build a replacement child care centre in the Illawarra, the health spokesperson said.
This means centre staff, so warmly praised by the parents, are out of jobs, too.
"For some time the staff have had no surety of tenure. And that's why they've had staffing issues," Mr Dougall said. "The centre is wonderful, it's really special - as are the staff.
"It supports nurses and doctors so that they can do their jobs but that's not of interest to NSW Health anymore," he said.
While both parents were appreciative of the executives' efforts, they believed the offer of help was not practical.
"The system is broken - and NSW Health has dusted their hands of these families.
"How do we move forward from here?
"They've put a Band-Aid on a haemorrhage," the father-of-one said.
ISLHD will continue to liaise directly with the affected staff and keep them updated on the next steps and options for the planned closure.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.