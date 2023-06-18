A magnitude 3.1 earthquake has rattled residents of Douglas Park near Wilton this afternoon.
The earthquake just after 2pm occurred north of Douglas Park, west of the Hume Motorway.
So far, according to senior seismologist Hadi Ghasemi at Geoscience Australia nine people had reported feeling the effects of the tremor.
"At close distances you would feel a bit of a shake, followed by a few stronger shakes," Mr Ghasemi said.
Despite being close to the motorway and train line and residences near Menagle Road, Mr Ghasemi said it would be unlikely there would be any major damage from the quake.
Despite not being known for seismic activity, it's not the first time the region has felt such a tremor. In 2017, a 3.9 magnitude quake at nearly the same location was felt by residents as far away as Wollongong.
"Over the past 10 years we have registered close to 50 events and they are all small, shallow events," Mr Ghasemi said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.