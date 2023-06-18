Tszyu demolishes Ocampo with first-round barrage

Carlos Ocampo probably wishes the dog that bit Tim Tszyu showed up to fight him instead.
In the end, the canine that latched onto Tsyzu's arm in the lead-up to Sunday's showdown on the Gold Coast went far closer to stopping the Aussie superstar's world title run than his Mexican opponent.
In fact, it seems the only man capable of stopping his charge at an undisputed title shot is Tszyu himself. Few in his position would risk a mandatory position carrying a shot at all four super-welterweight belts; let alone twice.
It's what the now 23-0 28-year-old has done in facing Tony Harrison - the only man to have beaten current undisputed champion Jermell Charlo - and Ocampo. Dismantling both will have him primed for a showdown with Charlo who hasn't fought since May last year.
Tsyzu puts himself in rare company in stopping Ocampo, who's only previous KO defeat came at the hands of pound-for-pound star Erroll Spence in 2021.
"I think Erroll did it two-and-a-half or near the three-minute mark. I think I got to got him out of there a bit earlier," Tszyu said.
"I copped a lot of different adversities going into this fight so, for me, it was just more about just getting through it and pushing through. I didn't think it was going to be that early because this guy's a warrior, but it's Tim Tszyu here.
"It's got me possessed. I feel like a pitbull now, there's no stopping me [America's] the land I want to conquer, the land I'm going to next, the big one's coming up.
"I've got this interim [title] be but I'm not satisfied. I want all four and it's not just the belts. I literally just want the name Charlo on my resume."
His message to Charlo was succinct.
"I did it quicker than your boy (Spence) man, so come on, get your hand healing, let's dance in October. No disrespect, let's just dance."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
