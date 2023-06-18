Dragons refuse skipper Ben Hunt's release request

The Dragons have officially refused captain Ben Hunt's request to be released from his contract.
"Ben is contracted through to the end of the 2025 season and is a big part of the current and future plans of the Dragons as the club builds towards achieving sustained success in the coming years," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said.
It is understood the club received the request to be released from the last two-and-a-half years of his contract in writing from Hunt's management on Sunday.
"We're committed to working with Ben to understand and address his concerns as we all have the same goal of building a strong and successful club," Webb said.
Whispers surrounding Hunt's discontent with the club have abounded since the sacking of former coach Anthony Griffin, with whom Hunt shares a close relationship.
When news broke on Saturday that Hunt wanted out of the club ASAP, newly-signed coacj Shane Flanagan leapt into action.
Flanagan told told 2GB's Continuous Call team he would speak with Hunt after Wednesday's Origin II clash in Brisbane, but expressed had interest in releasing the incumbent Test hooker.
"Well, from the club's perspective Ben Hunt will be there," Flanagan said.
"He's got a contract, I spoke to Ben before I actually signed because I didn't want to become the Dragons coach and then our halfback wanting out of the club, and he was fine with all that if I was to get the job.
"But from the club's perspective, he's our captain, he's our halfback and we need him. I won't be letting him go anywhere."
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.