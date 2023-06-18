Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong set to host Sam Goodman world title bout

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goodman earns a decision victory over American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday. Picture by Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing
Goodman earns a decision victory over American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday. Picture by Matt Roberts/No Limit Boxing

Wollongong is now the official destination of choice for Sam Goodman's looming world title challenge after Albion Park's favourite son locked in a challenge for Filipino Marlon Tapales WBA and IBF championship belts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.