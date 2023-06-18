Heart gets Albion Park favourite son Sam Goodman home in IBF eliminator

There were plenty who thought Sam Goodman might prove too slick for Ra'eese Aleem, but far fewer thought he'd prove too tough for veteran American.
In the end, Goodman proved doubters wrong in sapping his 32-year-old rival's will over the latter half of their IBF eliminator on Sunday. It showed on his face, the 24-year-old chatting to the Mercury holding a cold end-swell over the left eye cut by a glancing blow from Aleem in the sixth round.
It proved the turning point of the bout, with Goodman taking command of the round seven and never surrendering the initiative to take the bout away from a fading opponent.
The cut certainly wasn't going to keep Goodman from some celebratory ales with the 'Mad Bunch' post-fight, but the now 15-0 star said he's always planned to take Aleem into the later rounds.
"I back my strength, but it's somewhere people always underestimate me," Goodman said.
"They underestimate how strong I really am. It's almost a shock to them. They all look at [my] movement but, when it gets close, I'm stronger than them as well.
"I just showed I'm a dog as well. They know I've got that in me now. I backed him up, I believe I won eight rounds to four and the rounds I lost I still felt I was in control of the tempo.
"I was probably being a bit, you know, too cautious, you know, but I'm a smart fighter. I wasn't taking silly chances and I knew I'd just back the process and break him down."
Goodman also made the only slightly exaggerated post-fight claim to have copped "30 head butts a round" through the fight, but he knew he'd need to be measured early against Aleem's highly unorthodox style.
"It was nothing really to do with the cut, it was just the way we knew the fight had to go," Goodman said.
"Early on, I knew he was going do a lot of crazy and erratic stuff, swing wild, swing hard and I had to be wary of it. He's a good fighter. I thought I was going to do a job on him, but there was a process to do that.
"He was moving so awkwardly, he's a slippery fighter, he's beaten some, some of the top guys in the division and that's why he's been avoided. I knew early on I'd have to be smart, I'd have to be switched on, not take too many silly chances against him.
"Then later on in the fight, I back that I'm a 12 round fighter. I'm a warrior, I can push the pace as the fight goes on. I knew as it went on that he'd start to fade and I'd start to find my shots and, and that's what happened and he folded.
"I hurt him a bunch of times in there, especially towards end but he hung on. He was still a live cat at the end of the fight, and I had to be wary of that, but I got it done."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
