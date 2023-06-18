Dozens of flowers and balloons have been left at the Albion Park field where 13-year-old Gervis Wililo lost his life on Friday night.
Mourners both young and old arrived at Di Gorman Oval across the weekend to pay tribute to the "beautiful boy", who was remembered as honest, respectful and hardworking.
"Fly high, I wish I could talk to you one more time. Life is so unfair but you will forever live in our hearts," read one message scrawled across a yellow balloon.
Huddled closely together, teenagers signed memorabilia tied to the wire fence, including a cardboard poster reading 'Fly High Gervis' and a child-size Rabbitohs jersey.
Kids and parents held each other tightly, trying to understand the death.
The Albion Park boy died on Friday night following "a sudden unexpected medical episode" while he was riding to the shops through the oval about 6.40pm.
On Sunday, Gervis's family thanked the community for their support.
"A big thank you to the Stingrays Rugby League club and the whole football community in the Illawarra," his mother Emily King said.
"All his friends from school, from his high school, primary school and all the families that have reached out to us and donated towards the GoFund Me or sent text messages or dropped off flowers and meals.
"Just thank you and just know that Gerv loved his friends more than anything."
Parents at Gervis's high school were informed of his death on Saturday.
He was a talented footballer and well-liked year 8 Albion Park High School student.
Friends have started a fundraiser to assist his family.
As of Sunday night, the GoFundMe had raised almost $30,000.
