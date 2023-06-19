Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

Donations dwindle but demand surges for Wollongong welfare services

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from nurses to people sleeping rough, and champion boxer to stay-at-home mums help Hamilton Gervaise (right) at the Fresh Start Trailer. Picture by Adam McLean.
Volunteers from nurses to people sleeping rough, and champion boxer to stay-at-home mums help Hamilton Gervaise (right) at the Fresh Start Trailer. Picture by Adam McLean.

As the cost of living escalates so too are the number of people accessing Illawarra homelessness services, but donations are dwindling making it hard to keep them running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.