As the cost of living escalates so too are the number of people accessing Illawarra homelessness services, but donations are dwindling making it hard to keep them running.
Hamilton Gervaise runs the Fresh Start laundry trailer on Burelli Street in Wollongong each Friday with a raft of volunteers, and has noticed a surge in people needing food and a place to wash clothes and shower.
"It's funny, in Sydney they're all homeless, whereas in Wollongong probably 35 to 40 per cent are homeless, the other 60 per cent would be low income - they don't have any food, they're just hungry," he said.
"We're getting more people now than what we did with the pandemic, it's hitting people harder now. We're seeing more ... because they just can't afford food."
Donations trickle in from a wooden box left out when the van is out in the community - often from people using the service - as well as online, but donations seem to fall short each week of the $800-$1000 running cost.
But as the cold brunt of winter seeps in and demand surges, Mr Gervaise is calling on the generosity of the community for help.
"One time I sat down with one of the homeless and he said to me, 'you know what this is, it's dignity'," Mr Gervaise recalled.
"Just a simple thing like that, sitting down having a meal at a table with a knife and fork, something we don't even think about, and that's what he said, 'dignity'."
Other stories were brought up of a Sydney man living on a boat who was washing himself in the Parramatta River, a Wollongong woman who had somewhere to live but unable to afford the laundromat, and others who sleep in the sand dunes just wanting to get warm.
Mandy Booker, CEO of Wollongong Homeless Hub, has also seen a sharp decline in donations despite more demand for the service and other associated welfare help.
"Food donations have halved since this time last year," Ms Booker said.
"Financial donations (that assist us in proving opal cards, food vouchers, petrol vouchers et cetera) are down approximately 25 per cent."
Ms Booker has spoken with people who have had to take a day off work because they couldn't afford to top up their opal card, or families avoiding "luxuries" like children's school photographs or school formals.
"Unfortunately it [turning people away] will become the reality as services can longer absorb the cost that are not funded adequately," she said.
"Over the past 12 months the rise in people seeking assistance with not only housing stress but additional living pressures such as utility bills, increased mortgage payments and food being the main contributor to the household not being able to meet the increases and people reaching out before they default on rent or at times Mortgage payments."
Census data released in March showed the Illawarra's rate of homelessness in 2021 was double that of Australia, but those figures could be considerably more as Ms Booker said homelessness still goes largely unreported.
"There are still too many people in cars, trains, couch surfing and not captured by the housing and homelessness system," she said.
"As we strengthen the local area response through the Illawarra Ending Street Sleeping collaboration (launched last year), the statistics and data are allowing us to map the response needed for people experiencing homelessness in the Illawarra."
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.