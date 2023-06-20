When COVID-19 hit Australia in early 2020, Dr Trevor Gardner could see that hospitals were continuing to operate "like it was peacetime".
But - with a military background, and experience as a medical officer in almost all of Australia's major conflicts after Vietnam - the Wollongong Hospital anaesthetist could see that "actually, we were on a war footing".
In the early months of the pandemic, Dr Gardner was, along with colleague Bruce Ashford, appointed co-chair of the hospital's COVID-19 taskforce.
With extensive military training and medical experience, he helped the hospital and Illawarra health district to continue functioning amid the uncertainty of the evolving global pandemic.
"We were watching Britain, in the early days, where medical staff were dying like flies and it was a big deal," he said.
"In a war footing, you make decisions within the hospital that can't be process driven. You have to move from a process driven system which works in a big bureaucracy in peace time to this task focus."
"That's difficult for a hospital and a health system, but my attitude was that everything was about protecting the staff.
"No staff, no hospital. No hospital, the patients don't get looked after, the whole thing falls in a hole, the mission statement fails."
A senior career medical officer with decades of experience in Wollongong and overseas, the 62-year-old has recently been awarded an OAM for his service to medicine and is also listed on a permanent COVID-19 honour roll for his work on the taskforce.
In particular, his decision to retrofit wards and windows in the hopsital, overhauling their air-flow and ventilation so that any outbreaks could be quickly contained has been recognised as transformative for the way the hospital can now deal with virus spread.
Despite these accolades, the straight-talking Stanwell Park resident and father of five prefers to underplay his role - and is adamant that hospital maintenance staff and local tradies who helped bring his vision for better ventilated wards to life deserve just as much recognition.
"COVID starts coming along, and basically somebody gets in the corridor and goes, 'oh yeah, Trev, we're gonna get you guys to head up this COVID task group... we need someone to run this rock show'," he said.
"The perception was that there's lots of good clinicians, but they're very focused in one area, and not necessarily on the bigger picture, or on the command and control of stuff
"So we made this COVID task group, and we had this first meeting and I thought, 'well, alright, this is like a military thing now, from my perspective'.
"It's a task focused thing and you have to have a mission statement, because if you don't have a mission, then you don't actually know what you're doing.
"Our mission statement was we would maintain the capacity of the hospital in the context of COVID."
The concept of a mission statement came from Dr Gardner's various stints working overseas as a medical officer in war zones.
As part the RAAF Specialist Reserve, which he joined when he left the air force to become a doctor at Wollongong Hospital in the early 90s, he has spent time in Iraq, Afghanistan, East Timor and Bali.
He received Australia Day honours for his time in Iraq in 2004 and 2005, when his team treated injured patients regardless of nationality.
"We had to work with body armour on, there were bunkers to take cover in but you couldn't go in when working on a patient," he said.
"We were being mortared and rocketed on a daily basis."
A dogged commitment to serving his country has been inconvenient at times, especially when he agreed to fly out to help the victims of the second 2005 Bali bombing while his wife, Lisa, was in early labour.
Luckily, he was able to return to Australia when his son, Eamonn, to be born a couple of days later.
"Timing wasn't great, but if you belong to a unit that's meant to respond when s--t happens, then you don't get to choose when it happens," he said.
"There's not much point being quite well trained by the defence force and then when the dirty jobs come up, you say I'm not going to do them."
This attitude was formed during his first overseas mission, when he joined the first Australian Defence Force rotation to the UN Mission in Rwanda in 1995.
"Six months in Rwanda was a defining thing in my life," he said.
"I was relatively young, I was junior as a medical officer and Australia hadn't done anything of significance, conflict wise since Vietnam.
"Basically we deployed into the worst genocide conflict scenario imaginable.
"Being put in a position of having multiple roles and responsibilities and seeing pretty spectacular badness every day that then defined what everything else that followed, I suppose.
"I was able to go on and do other military things and it gave me perspective to my medicine and made me value my family and community and that sort of stuff."
Dr Gardner believes his medicine background has helped to protect him from the horrors of war - both because he's used to the sight of blood and because he knows he's helping treat injured people - and has developed a high tolerance for stressful, unprecedented situations.
"There's always a fear of failure, a performance anxiety thing where you feel like you want to do well and, by definition, going overseas [to war zones] is always almost without any precedent," he said.
"You know that you're trained, but until you land in Iraq and and the plane pulls away and you're standing there and you go actually 'f--k, I'm standing on a rock and there's nowhere to go', you've just got to be within yourself.
"At various times I've been a senior officer, and you have to lead by example. You have your internal doubts or anxiety or whatever, but you have to get your job done and I'm sure everybody's looking at each other thinking exactly the same thing.
"You just crack on, don't you. That's easier when you deploy because operationally there's a job to do, so you can be task focused on doing the best you possibly can to get the best result for the mission statement."
"Over time you get better at it and you settle into it, it becomes the new norm, like anything of high stress becomes the new norm. You get used to it."
While he may be good at getting used to stress and "new norms", having to do so with COVID-19 is something Dr Gardner struggles with.
Unlike his overseas stints, the pandemic has stretched on with no possible end date and - with the hospital's specific taskforce disbanded in favour of ongoing management - he's had to adjust his perspective on the idea of a successful mission.
"I've got probably only got a few more years of my career, maybe, and I've just accepted now that it will see me out," he said.
The mission to maintain the capacity of the hospital in the context of COVID remains, but there's no end in sight.
Just like when he has returned from his defence force tours, Dr Gardner is mostly back in his "civilian" role as an anaesthetist who likes to tell dad jokes to patients as he puts them under.
He's also working with researchers at the University of Wollongong's Sustainable Buildings Research Centre to scientifically validate his ventilation work and routinely spends time in the non-clinical roles he fell into during the height of the pandemic,
Last week, amid the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, an outbreak in a geriatrics ward meant he leapt into action - quickly working with maintenance crews to seal off the doors to affected hospital rooms and re-route the airflow to make sure more staff and patients weren't exposed.
"My little role is that I still just try and make it safe for the staff," he said.
"So I'm no longer just doing anaesthetics. I don't have a job title. I don't have a signature block.
"I'm not a COVID engineer or Ventilation Master 2000 or anything. I'm just Trevor. But everybody who needs to know, knows that I'm the guy that sorts that s--t out."
