A woman will face court accused of driving off from police after a serious crash in the Southern Highlands, with a blood alcohol reading three times over the limit.
Emergency services were called to the Illawarra Highway at Sutton Forest about 12.15pm on Saturday, June 17 following a collision involving a car and motorbike.
A 65 year-old male motorcyclist was found with serious injuries and flown to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.
Police were told the driver of the car stopped briefly after the crash before driving off.
Her car was stopped by police five kilometres away.
The 56 year-old was breath tested and returned a positive result, with a subsequent breath analysis returning an alleged result of 0.15.
The woman was charged with five offences, including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, failing to stop after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, and high-range PCA.
She was granted conditional bail to face Moss Vale Local Court on July 18.
- With Australian Associated Press
