Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord has been selected in the provisional Matildas squad for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The 29-player squad will participate in final preparations for the World Cup.
Should she be selected to the final squad, it would be Foord's fourth appearance at the tournament.
Former Illawarra Stingrays player, Manchester City's Mary Fowler has also been selected by Matildas' coach Tony Gustavsson.
Members of the Matildas provisional squad and staff will assemble on the Gold Coast, Queensland, to complete the final preparations for the tournament in a closed high-performance environment.
CommBank Matildas' Head Coach Tony Gustavsson said the Provisional Squad reflects significant commitment and hard work from players and staff over the past two and half years.
"From the first day of our first training session in 2021, we said it would take 23 in 23 for the FIFA Women's World Cup and everyone would have a role to play in that journey," Matildas coach Gustavsson said.
"I have been impressed by their full commitment at every step, and now we have the chance to fine tune and solidify our gameplan ahead of a phenomenally exciting couple of weeks."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
