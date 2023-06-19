Illawarra Mercury
Caitlin Foord named in Matildas' provisional World Cup squad

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 10:15am
Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord has been selected in the provisional Matildas squad for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

