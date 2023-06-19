The prospect of waking up to a view of a giant cross built on the hills overlooking Berkeley does not impress one resident.
Amanda Toole lives on Northcliffe Drive and said her house faces the the area where the Macedonian Monastery Sveta Petka is hoping to build a 32.5-metre cross.
The monastery has lodged plans with Wollongong City Council for the cross, which exceeds the maximum height allowed on the site by 23.5 metres.
On social media, a number of people are supportive of the cross, but Ms Toole believes they don't live in the area.
Some have told her just not to look at it - but Ms Toole said that wasn't really an option.
"I'm on a hill myself, facing the spot in question," Ms Toole said.
"I built a deck two years ago and the view that I have from that back deck is actually framing that hill. I had it built like that because I wanted views of the mountain.
"My bedroom window also looks out onto that space, so it is literally my first view every morning."
The lodged development application noted a transmission tower immediately west of the cross' planned location, claiming that already "dominates the landscape in our view".
Additionally, a white cross was dismissed in favour of one made of treated galvanised metal, which will feature some lattice work allowing vegetation behind it to be visible.
"The anticipated visual impact of each viewpoint has been analysed and we form the opinion the new monument would generally be in keeping with the existing character of the landscape and setting," the assessment concluded.
Ms Toole has set up an online petition opposing the cross, which claims it would be "divisive and intimidating".
The objections mentioned in the petition relate to the size of the cross and how it would affect residents' views and potentially have an impact on property values.
The Wollongong Local Environment Plan states structures in the area can be no more than nine metres high.
"I'm all for them building within the allowed maximum nine-metre height, that's pretty sizeable already," she said.
"But it's the fact they want to build it so high. If you want to build within what's allowed, then go for it."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.