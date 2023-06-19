Illawarra Mercury
Earthquake aftershock at Douglas Park near Appin on Monday

By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:30am
The location of the two quakes; the orange dot represents the larger, earlier one, while the red one is an aftershock. Picture from Geoscience Australia.
An aftershock has rumbled the earth near Appin on Monday morning, some 16 hours after an earlier earthquake hit the area.

