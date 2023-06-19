An aftershock has rumbled the earth near Appin on Monday morning, some 16 hours after an earlier earthquake hit the area.
The latest earthquake measured 1.5-magnitude and occurred at 6.30am, at a depth of four kilometres.
Geoscience Australia has pinpointed the epicentre of the quake on Dredge Avenue in Douglas Park, at the site of school camp provider AGH Camps.
The business' owner Brad Hicks said no one was on site at the time, so he had no reports of any rumblings.
However, Geoscience Australia has received 13 'felt reports' since the event.
This is fewer than the 35 reports received so far in relation to the earlier earthquake, which struck shortly after 2pm on Sunday.
That quake, which occurred north of Douglas Park, measured in at magnitude 3.1 and occurred at a depth of three kilometres.
The earthquakes have had no impact on the operations at South32's Appin mine, nor its Dendrobium mine at Kembla Heights.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
