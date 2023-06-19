Drunk driver dumps crashed car near Windang beach

Dog walkers were surfers headed to Windang Beach on Sunday morning had their path blocked at the end of Boronia Avenue by a dumped car left there overnight.
The car, which had clearly collided with a tree, was left partially over the path to the beach with its windbags deployed, doors and boot open and front bumper fallen off, along with damage to the body of the vehicle.
Earlier that morning at about 1.15am, police were called to the intersection of Boronia Avenue and Ocean Street after callers told police a car had crashed into a tree.
Police found two men at the scene, one with minor injuries who did not need to go to hospital.
The other man, the 27-year-old driver, was breath tested at the scene which returned a positive reading for alcohol.
Police arrested the man and took him to Lake Illawarra police station where a second breath test returned a reading of 0.086, well over the 0.05 limit for full licence holders.
Police charged the man with driving with a mid-range blood alcohol level and his licence was suspended.
