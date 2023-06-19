Illawarra Mercury
Drunk driver dumps crashed car near Windang beach

June 19 2023
The car was left dumped near the path to Windang Beach after it crashed over night on Sunday. Picture supplied

Dog walkers were surfers headed to Windang Beach on Sunday morning had their path blocked at the end of Boronia Avenue by a dumped car left there overnight.

