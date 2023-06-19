When Sophie MacAlpine received the call that she had been signed with Eastern Kentucky University, it was a moment that brought her to tears.
The 21-year-old defender from Wombarra had played football since she was seven with her local club Coledale Waves. After signing with the Illawarra Stingrays in her early teens, she developed her game and fell in love with the sport more and more each day.
Now playing for Macarthur in the NPL NSW Women's competition, MacAlpine reached out to a number of US colleges to be able to play football and continue her studies in the States.
MacAlpine said that it was a whirlwind journey.
"I used to hear about girls going to the States and playing college and studying and I thought that was something amazing," she said.
"I never thought it was something I could do and then obviously I kept playing at the Stingrays and thought, maybe this is something I could do? After getting in touch with an agency, I got about six schools contact me and got two really good offers.
"Saint Leo in Florida were offering a really good deal, but I really wanted to go to Eastern Kentucky because it was a division one school. The coach was really good, it had my degree as well. And I remember he called me and said that he was going to sign me.
"I just starting crying. I couldn't even talk about it, it was so embarrassing. I was like 'oh my god'. It just meant so much to me. I couldn't believe it," the defender added.
MacAlpine currently studies a Bachelor of Science (Environment) at UOW and will continue her studies in conjunction with her football when she travels to the USA in approximately three weeks.
However she will have little time to study as she will be playing two games a week for eight weeks as well as training - sometimes up to two sessions a day, six days a week.
"I'm pretty excited to get over there. It's a couple of weeks before the school session starts," she added.
"My uncle lives in Los Angeles so I've got a week there and then I head straight to Kentucky and do my medical. Early August is our first pre-season game and then there's a few of those. Then early September is the first game."
MacAlpine heaped plenty of praise on her former club the Stingrays in terms of her development and also to her current club the Rams, who helped her grow.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
