Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'I just started crying': Sophie MacAlpine to live out her footballing dream in the USA

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie MacAlpine is set to live her football dream in the USA. Picture - supplied
Sophie MacAlpine is set to live her football dream in the USA. Picture - supplied

When Sophie MacAlpine received the call that she had been signed with Eastern Kentucky University, it was a moment that brought her to tears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.