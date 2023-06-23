Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Ten top tips to eliminate mould and reduce allergies

By Your Home
June 23 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treat mould as early as possible to inhibit growth and reduce the symptoms of allergy and asthma. Picture supplied.
Treat mould as early as possible to inhibit growth and reduce the symptoms of allergy and asthma. Picture supplied.

National Asthma Council Australia has teamed with World Allergy Organisation to help homemakers eliminate mould and reduce the triggers that cause asthma and allergies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.