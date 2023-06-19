Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council's very expensive 'administrative error' costs its thousands of dollars

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An email from Kiama Municipal Council to IPART correcting a request for a rate rise to be permanent rather than temporary.
An email from Kiama Municipal Council to IPART correcting a request for a rate rise to be permanent rather than temporary.

An "administrative error" has cost Kiama Municipal Council almost $200,000 in rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.