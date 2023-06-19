Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Call out for new members at Albion Park RSL

By Newsroom
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park RSL club is looking for new members. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Albion Park RSL club is looking for new members. Picture by Sylvia Liber

When the sun rose over the car park of Albion Park RSL on Anzac Day more than 2,500 local community members turned out to pay their respects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.