Call out for new members at Albion Park RSL

When the sun rose over the car park of Albion Park RSL on Anzac Day more than 2,500 local community members turned out to pay their respects.
This show of comradeship has led to the club secretary Bob Minns calling out to local veterans to join the club on Tongarra Road.
"We expect, with all the houses being built down here, there are many young veterans out there," Mr Minns said.
The sub-branch currently has 71 members, but as it prepares to upgrade its memorial with a $10,000 grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr Minns said they are keen to attract new, younger former service people.
"We have a lot of Vietnam vets, peacekeepers, people who have served in East Timor, the Solomons, Iraq and Afghanistan.
"We're hoping to attract all those 30-year-olds who have bought their first house down here," he said.
Aside from good food and drink, the club offers comradeship and refers members for welfare support.
The club hopes to unveil its refurbished memorial in time for Remembrance Day on November 11.
For more information about Albion Park RSL contact the club at info@albionparkrsl.com.au.
