In a clearing on Mount Keria, around 60 people gathered to remember those close to them that had passed away.
Organised by Port Kembla funeral service Tender Funerals, attendees rugged up against the cold but were able to share the warmth with each other through a plate of "sacred food" that reminded them of those who they had lost.
"One of our choir always brings KFC to remember her grandmother and yesterday we had a Hungarian goulash and my partner brought his Nana's badly made sandwiches," Tender Funerals managing director Nadine Giles said.
The food provides a starting point for conversations to flow between those who have lost someone or something close to them, and is part of a movement to change the way people tackle grief and loss.
The memorial is part of a range of initiatives that Tender Funerals offers, which provide a space for those grappling with loss to have conversations about the process.
"It's a space where those conversations are welcome, we have a choir and a sewing group, so what that does for families after a funeral, it gives them a forum or a medium to get back into their community, because often their community doesn't know how to help," Ms Giles said.
With death at times being a taboo topic, those who have experienced loss often find themselves isolated from the people around them and by enabling mourners to connect with others who have also experienced loss, these taboos are broken down.
"What we're trying to achieve is to provide opportunities for people that have experienced loss to be with other people that have an understanding or an openness to be able to discuss or be with that," Ms Giles said.
In the years since it's launch the memorial; has also grown to encompass different kinds of loss, from the loss of a limb or mobility, to the loss of a job or relationship. Rather than pushing people to avoid or put the loss behind them, the memorial gives people a space to acknowledge the loss and it's part of the broader shared experience of life.
"Often people might lose a spouse and people want them to move on," Ms Giles said. "They don't know what to talk to them about or they feel uncomfortable talking about their person, so things like [the memorial] provide a space where those conversations are welcome."
