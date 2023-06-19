Dapto's big wave surfing legend Dylan Longbottom was circling Australia in search of the best waves but came unstuck on what he described as "probably the most dangerous wave in Australia".
After coming off his board following a massive wave in the west coast of South Australia, Longbottom thought that perhaps he might have a cracked sternum.
A cracked sternum would have been painful enough, but what was actually wrong with Longbottom was much more severe.
"This one was right across the west coast in the desert of South Australia. It was very remote and probably has the most dangerous waves in Australia. So it was pretty scary going there.
"It was pretty much an ugly one, it is what we call a mutant [wave]. I just picked a bad one and I fell off in a really bad spot. I got sucked out of the falls and pretty much got impaled on the reef on my right chest. I got to the shore and climbed up a cliff which was difficult.
"I thought maybe I cracked my sternum and fractured a rib. I just said 'you guys keep surfing'. We were only there for two days.
"Then we drove 12 hours not knowing I punctured my lung and had full badly broken ribs. I got a plane which is very dangerous.
"When I got home I went to the GP and they sent me straight to hospital," Longbottom said.
From there, it was discovered that Longbottom had in fact ended up with four broken ribs and a punctured lung. As a result, he was required to go into surgery at St George Hospital to drain fluid and blood from his lung as well complete work on his ribs.
"At Sutherland the X-rays came up with a punctured lung, four badly broken ribs, like a car crash," he continued.
"I was kind of absorbing the pain and then I got to hospital and it just escalated and just couldn't believe how bad it was.
"In the operation, they pretty much drained my chest of all the fluid and blood. Then my ribs were badly damaged so the had to build a cage with plates and align it back up. When I woke up from surgery I felt likeI got his by a train in my chest.
"But after a lot of pain there is a light at the end of the tunnel."
Longbottom expects to be released from hospital early this week.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
