The first weekend of junior referees wearing GoPros in the Illawarra jugby rugby league has uncovered an incident of verbal abuse.
The decision to trial GoPros came amid growing focus on player misconduct and referee abuse in various codes across the state, including in the Illawarra junior league competition.
The measure had been previously trialled in the Illawarra Shield competition, but last weekend was the first time it was used at junior level.
And it was captured clearly.
"It was pretty positive. The footage that we obtained and the audio was clear," Edwards said.
"We wanted to get on the front foot. What we have seen is a pattern of each incident [towards referees] progressively getting worse.
"We tried to get ahead of the game in that aspect. We saw what happened to the football referee [Khodr Yaghi] a few weeks back, getting physically abused. So we thought we should get ahead of that and equip our referees with GoPros.
"It was just a player to a match official which again was clear on audio and visual. It's not something that we're proud of and nothing that we're happy to see, but we're happy in that aspect that it's been captured."
Not every referee wore GoPros. They are selected at random in what Edwards calls an 'RBT' system where people never know if they are on camera or not.
Edwards added that the response from the referees had been positive from the weekend.
"I actually went out and handed a GoPro over to one of the young referees on the weekend and they were really excited to see how it went," he said.
"The clubs and the grounds that I went to also on the weekend, they were really keen to see how it worked. They all thought it was a great initiative and one that probably needs to be implemented at this current stage."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
