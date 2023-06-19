Five weeks before the NRLW season kicks off, St George Illawarra's star recruit is feeling more comfortable than ever.
Big-name off-season signing Raecene McGregor believes the club's kit changes will benefit players from psychological and performance perspectives.
In an effort to help players feel more comfortable NRLW teams have ditched white shorts across the board.
The Dragons have replaced their white shorts for red one, reducing concerns of players who may be menstruating.
McGregor is relieved to know her team can focus on footy without having to worry about what they look like.
"It's a relief. It's nice to know when we have that time of the month that we don't have to worry about the white shorts being an issue.
"It is really good to see that the club is moving forwards and giving the girls something a bit more comfortable," McGregor, one of the competition's biggest names, said.
The colour change also means the players aren't worried about their underwear.
With the white shorts, any type or colour was seen and players would have to wear shorts or Budgie Smugglers underneath, but even those were still noticeable.
The shorts are now also specifically designed for women, with less material in the front and a wider waistband.
The Dragons' jerseys also has had a makeover.
In previous seasons the team has played in small men's jerseys, this time around that will change.
Instead of the ill-fitting, loose jumpers, players will wear fitted, snug jumpers - something McGregor believes is long overdue.
"It's awesome. It's nice to have a fitted jersey so when we're running down the sideline no one's just grabbing it. It's really good to see the club moving in the right direction," she said.
Players also won't have to worry about their shorts falling down or riding up as they are now suited to their body shapes so the constantly fiddling of the past won't happen.
McGregor returns to the Red V having enjoyed a stellar season with the Sydney Roosters in 2022.
She was named the Dally M Medallist, was named in the NRL'S NRLW Team of the Year and in the Rugby League Players Association's Dream Team as well as taking the RLPA's highest individual honour, the Players' Champion award.
The Dragons will kick-off the new season against the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 22.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.