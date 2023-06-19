Blue Haven Kiama's sale could move a step closer

The sale of the Blue Haven aged care centre could move a step closer at Tuesday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting.
At that meeting, councillors will vote on whether to finalise the re-classification of the land Blue Haven Bonaira sits on from community to operational.
The motion also called for the NSW Planning Department to be notified of the decision.
Council had previously decided this was crucial to allow the sale of the Bonaira aged care centre.
As part of that process a public meeting was held where the community could raise their concerns.
A total of 34 community members attended the hearing, 16 of them speaking.
Of these 15 were against the proposal and one was in support.
A report before councillors on Tuesday looked to address some of their concerns, including the issue that council is now running Blue Haven under the community classification.
"By retaining community classification on the site, council would be continuing to support an ongoing breach of the Local Government Act," council papers stated.
"There remains no plan of management in place for the parcel of land. Due to this, council does not meet its obligations under the Act and the Public Land Management Practice note."
The council papers also said not reclassifying the land "will remove the ability for the land (and therefore assets/business) to be divested by council and this gives rise to legal and financial ramifications".
The council papers also responded to claims from former councillors that the site was always intended to be classified as community land.
"A review of all available council records including emails, public records and other documentation has been undertaken," the council papers stated.
"No evidence can be found of formal classification of land or instructions or activities to prepare a plan of management being developed or being requested to be developed."
Concerns were also raised about the future of historic homestead Barroul House, which sits on the land in questions.
Some speakers at the forum hoped the homestead could be excised from the land, retaining the community classification.
Cr Kathy Rice has also put forward a motion calling for the same action.
The papers identify a range of hurdles in this proposed subdivision, including the presence of joined services including sewerage, water and electricity within the land.
Also, roads cannot be developed over community land to provide access to adjoining land, which would be needed for ongoing Blue Haven access.
Speakers also took issue with council's impartiality when it came to the land reclassification given it had already decided to sell the site.
In response, council papers said it was "completely legitimate for council to outline its intent and policy position for the management of its assets and financial sustainability".
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.