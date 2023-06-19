Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra girl band Body Type will support the Foo Fighters in Adelaide

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 19 2023 - 8:59pm, first published 3:00pm
It's a dream come true for an Illawarra-based all-female rock group who will support the Foo Fighters when they tour Australia later this year.

