It's a dream come true for an Illawarra-based all-female rock group who will support the Foo Fighters when they tour Australia later this year.
The news came as a shock to the four members of Body Type - who all still have day jobs - putting it down to a fateful encounter with a fan outside a Pixies concert they supported late last year.
"We met this guy on the street opposite the venue and he'd just seen us play ... and he turned out to be the new drummer for the Foo Fighters [Josh Freese]," said Annabel Blackman.
"I wonder if there was a connection there with him watching us and being like 'that was great' and then recommending us."
Months later, Blackman remembers getting an email from their band manager locking in the support spot for the December 2 concert, much to her surprise.
"I was at Ryan's Pub in Thirroul and I was playing pool with my boyfriend," she said.
"The Foo Fighters came on and he was like 'when are you going to get an offer to play some kind of Foo Fighters gig' ... then a minute later the email came through with an offer to support them. It was just really, really weird timing. So funny."
Sophie McCormish said she was "pumped to see how her body reacts" to the sheer amount of people at Coopers Stadium, which has a capacity of around 16,000 people.
Body Type has been making music since 2016, with the "most validating thing" to date being touring as a support act for American alternative rocker The Pixies in 2022.
Their latest album Expired Candy holds an ode to a Shellharbour suburb, aptly titled Albion Park, a tune that could be belted out to prelude Foos.
"I reckon Dave Grohl could be into Albion Park," McCormish mused.
The song was written by Blackman and inspired by commuting over the bypass from Kiama to Thirroul during one of the lockdowns as well as her childhood.
"It was a really funny place to have spent so much of my childhood, like, driving through there to go to Shellharbour mall, going to the bowling alley, it's so bleak and I guess I'm just celebrating that bleakness."
At the end of June the four-piece will travel to Europe for a run of shows, before returning home in August to play capital cities and Port Kembla venue The Servo on August 13.
Body Type will headline at The Servo in Port Kembla, August 13 - tickets through Humanitix.com. They will also support the Foo Fighters at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, December 2 - tickets through FrontierTouring.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
