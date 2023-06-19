Australia's newest European-based left-back Jordan Bos was one of the best on the park in the Socceroos' 2-0 loss to world champions Argentina.
Freshly signed in Belgium from A-League premiers Melbourne City, Bos showed in just his second game for the national team that he is a class act in that left-back role.
The positive for King is he is still young at 22 years of age. He is clearly rated by Arnold after being selected in his World Cup squad last year and for the recently friendly against Lionel Messi's Argentina team.
It is exciting to see Arnold build the talent pool of the Socceroos with so many youngsters. In years gone by we have had the 'golden generation' with a number of top players competing in the best European leagues. We do not have that at the moment, but what we do have is a number of players that could be selected in the starting 11 for the Socceroos.
Bos was a standout against Argentina as was Riley McGree - who has just come off a sensational season with Middlesbrough in the Championship in England. It's exciting times with the Asian Cup around the corner.
