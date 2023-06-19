Affordable and easily accessible childcare shouldn't be a battleground: Editorial

Parents of young children will know only too well the battle to find a child care placement.
Today the Illawarra Mercury reports on a new and much wanted childcare centre set to open in Shellharbour.
It's yet to have an official sign-off, but it is already oversubscribed for months. Jennifer Saville knows she is lucky to have secured a place for her three-year-old son, Noah.
But in other parts of the Illawarra, childcare centres are being taken away. On Monday, the Mercury reported about the dilemma facing parents who have children attend Hillview Child Care Centre.
The facility, run by the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, will close in three months' time, and parents are now facing the hunt for a new placement.
Rahul Dougall said he expects some of the families will have to rearrange work hours or, in some instances, quit.
But not only is it challenging to find a childcare place in Australia, but its cost is also high.
A study of the world's affluent countries (those in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which does not include China but does include Japan) ranked Australia 17th.
In Sweden, at the top, 2.6 per cent of the average family income went on childcare. In Australia, it was 15 per cent.
It is noticeable the countries which have the most affordable childcare - often those in northern Europe - are also some of the most successful economies.
A former head of the UN Children's Fund put it well: "To give children the best start in life, we need to help parents build the nurturing and loving environment that is so critical to children's learning, emotional well-being and social development."
Henrietta Fore continued: "Government investment in family-friendly policies, including childcare, ensures parents have the necessary time, resources and services they need to support their children at every stage of their development."
Affordable and easily accessible childcare must be much higher on politicians' priority lists. It is not some nice add-on but an essential part of a prosperous society.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.