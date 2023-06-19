A week-long blitz of cargo ships entering NSW ports has found millions of dollars in unpaid wages, cases of seafarers not having enough food to eat and potential breaches of Australian law.
The blitz included inspections of 20 ships in Port Kembla and International Transport Workers Federation Australia coordinator Ian Bray said tens of thousands of dollars had already been repaid as a result of the inspections.
"There were three [inspections] yesterday where cadets were paid incorrectly, that's been resolved. That was about $10,000," he said. "There were a couple more this morning, I think the messman had been paid incorrectly."
While underpayment of wages was widespread, Mr Bray said a particular issue was foreign workers not being paid the Australian award-level wages they are owed when a ship operates in Australian waters.
By law, any vessel that makes three or more voyages in Australia must pay Australian award wages to its crew.
Mr Bray said there were significant levels of non-compliance with this law.
"We think that there's $2 million pending out of those payments," he said.
These underpayments were from just four vessels that had been operating between Australian ports, and while the final amount had to be checked, Mr Bray said this was evidence of disregard for the law.
"There's genuine confusion about when the payments kick in, but there's also a percentage that are just blatantly out there."
The findings come after a week-long campaign across NSW's major ports of Port Kembla, Sydney and Newcastle. In addition to local inspections, international staff from ITF branches in Asia and Europe were brought in to conduct 77 inspections.
As a result, 20 new agreements were signed between crew and ship owners, improving wages and conditions, three seafarers were assisted with medical access and on three occasions teams had to go out and get more food as a result of inspections.
While the final figure is pending, ITF inspectors believe workers have been underpaid by $4,597,000.82.
Port Kembla maritime union secretary Mick Cross said the stolen wages were "mind-boggling".
"If this happened anywhere close to this extent ashore, you'd be hearing about it on the nightly news, there'd be picket lines, it just wouldn't happen," he said. "But because it happens out there, they're not Australian citizens and from some of the poorest countries in the world [companies] say it's ok."
In addition to placing pressure on shipping companies, organisers hope to push the companies which hire the vessels to transport their products on notice, particularly with the federal government considering lowering the modern slavery mandatory reporting threshold to companies with a turnover of $50 million.
"Double check your supply chains, have a look at how you vet and those vetting procedures, and make sure human rights are part of that vetting procedure," Mr Bray said. "It's highly likely you will identify shipping operators that have an unscrupulous past."
