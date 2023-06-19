Price Racing announces the retirement of Jamaea

Robert and Luke Price have announced the retirement of one of their best in the stable - four-year-old Jamaea.
The announcement was made on Monday afternoon via social media.
"Happy retirement to our pocket rocket Jamaea," the statement read.
Most recently for Jamaea, the $1 million Gold Coast Magic Millions proved a step too far in late 2022.
She proved a great investment after being bought in 2020. It wasn't immediately clear Jamaea was a Group 1 horse, but the Prices' soon found out straight away they had something special on their hands.
On April 17, 2021, Jamaea - ridden by Tommy Berry - won the $1 million Percy Sykes Stakes in an extremely significant win.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.