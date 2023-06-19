Celebrity gardener Costa Georgiadis will welcome a National Parks ranger home from an 80,000 km trek at a fundraiser at Panorama House on July 1.
The green-thumb will be joined by multi-award winning musician Dan Sultan and a room full of those who have a deep care for our environment and protected areas, as Amanda Dudgeon completes her final leg of "Walking the Thin Green Line".
In the past year, Ranger Dudgeon took unpaid leave to cross three oceans, visit eight nations and hike nearly an epic amount of steps to raise much-needed funds for Indigenous Rangers of Oceania.
Throughout her travels she took documentary footage of her treks through Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia, as well as the other rangers she met who are working to protect their local environment.
"The last click of the trip starts from Sydney and goes down the South Coast ... and also I started the trip at the Royal National Park," she said.
Money raised from the gala event will help finance ranger-led initiatives around Oceania to support ranger access to professional development, ranger exchanges and critical conservation projects.
Dudgeon said many people don't realise rangers do more than just weeding or pest control, while many may die trying to do their jobs.
"We fight wildfires, undertake search and rescues, in Northern Territory and Western Australia often deal with visitor fatalities on [the] park and they rangers are generally the first responders," she said.
"It's generally rangers who are hiking in and assisting someone to get them out of somewhere.
"Rangers have advanced first aid training and also often at the deal with families who may lost a loved one at the park."
Gala Night for Oceania Rangers is from 6.30pm on July 1, Panorama House at Bulli Tops. Tickets start at $138.97 through Eventbrite.com.au.
