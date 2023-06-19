Illawarra Mercury
Celebrity gardener Costa Georguadus to join muso Dan Sultan for Bulli fundraiser

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 19 2023 - 4:25pm
NPWS ranger Amanda Dudgeon (left) is returning home after an 80,000km journey to a big reception with Costa Georgiadis and Dan Sultan.
Celebrity gardener Costa Georgiadis will welcome a National Parks ranger home from an 80,000 km trek at a fundraiser at Panorama House on July 1.

