The seller of a luxury Wollongong apartment has made a gain of nearly $2 million after less than seven years of ownership.
Records show the apartment in the Esplanade complex in Cliff Road, Wollongong sold for $4,250,000 on Monday.
Selling agent, Rob Austin from Harrison Property said the three-bedroom aparment sold to an Illawarra buyer who bought it as an "oceanside property to retire to".
CoreLogic records show it was previously sold in October 2016 for $2,300,000. The Mercury understands that the seller hadn't undertaken extensive work on the property.
Mr Austin said he couldn't disclose the identity of the seller.
However, records show the property is owned through a company name by Dennis McFadden, a former director of Best Sheds.
As well as being located close to North Wollongong and City Beach, the open plan living/dining area directly overlooks Wollongong Harbour.
There's also an oversized heated swimming pool and spa on the premises, and full size tennis court.
Mr Austin said there had been prospective buyers including one from Boston who was returning to the Illawarra to live, as well as some Sydney and Illawarra buyers.
"That particular apartment block is the block... It's a resort-style complex, with the heated swimming pool, spa, a tennis court. It's like a Gold Coast-style resort apartment block.
"It's setting the standard of luxury apartments."
The apartment next door, at 3/72 Cliff Road sold in December 2022 for $4,310,000.
Also, the penthouse apartment at 11/72 Cliff Road sold in 2019 for $5,850,000.
In other significant sales throughout the region, a beachfront home at Warilla sold for $3,265,000 last week.
The four-bedroom home is located at 39 Little Lake Crescent.
Meanwhile, a Bulli home boasting a saltwater pool, picturesque north and east views, and located close to to Sandon Point also sold last week.
The home at 36a Point Street, Bulli fetched $2,680,000.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.