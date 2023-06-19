Illawarra Mercury
Ready to party? World darts superstars return to Wollongong

June 20 2023 - 6:00am
Aussie darts star Simon Whitlock enjoyed himself in Wollongong last year. Picture by Anna Warr.
Remember how much you loved it last year? Well, get ready for two top Aussies to make their homecoming at the New South Wales Darts Masters in August.

