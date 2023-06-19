Remember how much you loved it last year? Well, get ready for two top Aussies to make their homecoming at the New South Wales Darts Masters in August.
Australia's leading darts masters Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta will be among the luminous field for the World Series of Darts event in Wollongong.
The PDC's annual trip to Australia will involve a two-day extravaganza in Wollongong and include reigning champion Jonny Clayton.
Whitlock and Heta, who won a historic first World Cup for Australia last year will return to Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre on August 11 and 12.
Last year's champ Jonny Clayton will return to defend the title he won in front of an Australian record crowd of 4000 fans.
And that's not all - expect to see world champion Michael Smith, world No.2 Peter Wright and nine-time TV title winner Gerwyn Price.
Thanks to the Whitlock-Heta combo, defending champions Australia are continuing their their march towards another World Cup of Darts win in Croatia right now.
Remember how the 2022 event panned out?
Meanwhile, Premier League ace Nathan Aspinall and 2022 UK Open champion Danny Noppert are set to take part in the NZ Darts Masters for the first time following their inclusion, while two-time World Series event winner Dimitri Van den Bergh and 2018 Brisbane Masters champion Rob Cross complete the line-up of PDC representatives.
The 2022 Oceanic Masters winner Mal Cuming, former PDC Tour Card Holder Darren Penhall and veteran Dave Marland are the trio of Australian stars confirmed for the NSW Darts Masters so far, with a further three Oceanic qualifiers to be confirmed.
2023 US Darts Masters champion Michael van Gerwen and world number six Luke Humphries will miss the event for family reasons.
Tickets for the PalmerBet NSW Darts Masters are now on general sale through Ticketmaster.
You can expect to see the following PDC darts stars Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Jonny Clayton, Danny Noppert, Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh
The Oceanic representatives will be Heta and Whitlock.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.