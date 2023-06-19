Bottom falls out of the meat pie market. Yes, really

You know it's serious when the Australian Bureau of Statistics is involved.
So when their figures show a catastrophic collapse in a specific market you know it's extra serious. Particularly when that market involves what is nominally known as "the iconic Australian snack".
Yes, the meat pie.
It would seem meat pie spending across the wide brown land is down 40 per cent from its peak. And given we're talking a peak valued at $180 million over three months, it's a sizeable drop.
It would seem pie consumption is cyclic - that is, whether it's footy season or not.
Data shows the handheld winter warmer more popular during winter months with the June to September period. Possibly not breaking news to anyone.
As someone with a plant-based diet, I'm seeing this as a win of mammoth proportions. Not so much against carnivores but rather Homer Simpson.
You have to remember the episode when he told his earnest daughter: " ... I'm trying to impress people here Lisa, you don't win friends with salad". It resulted in an impromptu family conga-line to form with everyone repeating the refrain over and over.
Well, perhaps you do win friends with salad in Australia. Or maybe people need to get along to these Illawarra pie places.
Or, in reality, perhaps that's just another example of the cost-of-living crisis hitting home again.
On the local front, it might have little to do with either cartoon characters or a dogs eye (AKA meat pie), there's this gem from council reporter Glen Humphries - about the 105-turbine strong wind farm BlueFloat Energy had planned off the coast of Kiama.
Tomorrow the decision to shift it further north will be addressed at the council meeting.
So popular was BlueFloat's decision the council plans to say thanks.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.