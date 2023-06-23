Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

McDonald's Dapto teen workers being 'ripped off' say SDA, parents

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated June 25 2023 - 9:43pm, first published June 23 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's is the largest employee of children in Australia. Picture by Adam McLean
McDonald's is the largest employee of children in Australia. Picture by Adam McLean

Dapto McDonald's has been accused of wage theft for "illegally" sending their teen workers on multiple unpaid breaks during quiet periods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.