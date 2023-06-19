Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Raecene McGregor is excited about halves pairing

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Ferns Rugby Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong has joined the Dragons ahead of the upcoming NRLW season. Picture Getty Images
Black Ferns Rugby Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong has joined the Dragons ahead of the upcoming NRLW season. Picture Getty Images

It's not only St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward who is excited about the potential partnership between Raecene McGregor and rising star Tyla Nathan-Wong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.