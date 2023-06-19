It's not only St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward who is excited about the potential partnership between Raecene McGregor and rising star Tyla Nathan-Wong.
McGregor, the 2022 NRLW Dally M medalist, believes the duo can form the best halves combination in the league.
"it's been awesome so far. We've had a few sessions, just to get our hands on the ball together, it's been great to be able to work with her," she said.
"I definitely think we can be the best [in the league] together and I'm really excited to get out there July 22nd and see how we go together."
McGregor, who played the inaugural 2018 NRLW season with the Dragons before spells with the Broncos and most recently Roosters, is one of Soward's prized recruits, as is Black Ferns Rugby Sevens star Nathan-Wong.
The duo are set to start in the halves when the Dragons kick-off their season away to Newcastle on July 22, much to the pleasure of the St George Illawarra coach.
Soward was also especially excited about seeing how Teagan Berry fares taking over from the departed Emma Tonegato at fullback.
"She's been wanting a chance now [to play fullback] for awhile now, and her with Tyla and Raecene around the ruck with Renee Targett, Zali Hopkins. That spine for me is a different spine to what we had last year," he said.
"To get the Dally M medalist coming in is exciting.
"You listen to Freddie [NSW coach Brad Fittler] talk about how Nathan Cleary comes in the camp and he says how he wants to play and they go back and forth and they come up with the system....part of the process with me and Rae is talking about how we want to play, you know, where we need to get the girls in position.
"I think getting a gold medalist in a key position like we did with Tyla and with Rae also on board is very exciting."
New Zealand international McGregor said apart from wanting to play with her sister Paige McGregor, getting the opportunity to work with Soward was a big reason why she left the Roosters to hook up with the Dragons.
"We had a nice long chat before pre-season and he just had a lot of good ideas that he wanted to bring to the club and I wanted to be on board with that," the 25-year-old said.
"It's also a change of scenery I was looking for. It's a bit out of my comfort zone.
"He has given me a big role here being captain so I think something like that attracted me as well, just to get me out of my comfort zone, I want to continue getting better as a player.
"It's been awesome so far.
"It's been a tough last couple of weeks for the girls but it's been really good to see us get through those challenges as a team and I think it's really brought us really close together."
McGregor added she was looking forward to sharing her experience and leadership with the young playing group.
"I've been playing for a while now, so hopefully I can bring some of the things that I've learnt from different clubs to this club," she said.
"We've got a young side so I hope to add some experience and leadership. It's another challenge for me to overcome.
"It probably helps me wanting to push a little bit harder to just show the girls how it's done."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.