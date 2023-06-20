Scroll down for the Country Beans recipe ...
Diggies in North Wollongong and Kiama has a new addition in time for a winter menu change, head chef Tim Stanton.
Coming from the Blue Mountains, Stanton has been living in the region about a year and feels one of the biggest gems people don't realise is the amount of fresh produce in the Illawarra and South Coast.
"There's no better produce the South Coast and I think seafood is really underutilized [in the area]," he said.
"For example, in Ulladulla there's a great line of swordfish and no-ones using it."
However, when supporting local, he said, you would pay more of a "premium" but restaurants - or at-home cooks - need to think about the cost of their other ingredients in their weekly menus as well as portion sizes.
Diggies in North Wollongong has been running for 18 years with brunch their main target, while Kiama has been going nearly two years with dinner service quite popular.
"We've stuck to the same formula of keeping things simple and just doing classics really well, almost taking a restaurant approach to cafe food," owner Stan Crinis said of the brand's longevity.
One popular item that owner Crinis believes will never fall off the menu is salmon croquettes, as it's the "perfect dish for breakfast or lunchtime".
The Country Beans recipe Stanton has provided is on Diggies' latest winter menu and can be eaten as brunch or spruced up for a hearty dinner meal - all while being cost effective and full of flavour.
"It can be tweaked both ways as a brecky dish, or throw some beef in it make it a chilli-beans for dinner," Stanton said. "It's very versatile dish.
* Where is your favourite place to get coffee in the Illawarra? Other than my ice long back first thing in the morning at Diggies, it's Three Flamingos in Albion Park on Terry Street.
* Where is your go-to for a meal out? Baby Face on a Sunday for their tasting menu
* Favourite cheap eat? The traditional pork roll at Kiama scoops.
* Favourite place to buy fresh produce? Kiama Farmers Markets and for Diggyies Leisure Coast Fruit and Deli
* Thing you love most about the Illawarra? It's the rolling hills and the abundance of fresh seafood.
Herbs
1. In a large saucepan on medium heat, sweat off diced onion, sliced garlic, carrot, celery and thyme leaves until soft
*if adding Ground beef, remove vegetables and on high brown off beef and whisk to break up then add back in vegetables
2. Add herbs and spices (thyme, cumin, mustard powder, paprika) tomato paste and diced Roma tomato and cook out for 2 minutes, then add soaked or canned beans.
3. Add Vegetable stock and simmer on low for 1.5 hours until sauce is thick.
4. Finish the sauce with brown sugar, liquid smoke, apple cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and simmer for 15 mins, then throw in chopped parsley
5. Head to your favourite bakery and serve this with crunchy sourdough and a couple of poached eggs for brunch just like we do at Diggies. Enjoy!
