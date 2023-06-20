If you catch a glimpse of a sparkly-looking Evel Knievel impersonator through Berry this weekend, it's probably just Greg Townley running to his gig at the OpenField arts festival.
Townley's mirror-ball inspired suit is for his alter-ego, Electric Ginger, who is one of the performers at the "Electric Night" at the school of arts on Saturday.
The ginger-haired musician will get on stage with his band and entertain the crowd with songs from his new album It's A Yes From Me.
"It's disco, it's pop, it's dance," he said of what to expect. "It's very upbeat, the songs are fun, they're joyful ... it's high energy."
The idea to dress as the late stuntman Knievel came from a spur of the moment performance by Townley at a party.
Rather than test out his new joyful songs as Greg, he grabbed a long-held favourite fancy-dress outfit and the crowd went wild.
Regardless if you've heard his music or not, Townley assures the show will be a lot of fun.
OpenField is on from Friday June 23 to Sunday June 25. For tickets and to see the full program, visit: www.OpenField.org.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
