Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Winter series ideal preparation for Illawarra Blue Stars

By Valmai Loomes
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Horkey shows off his school awards.
Jasper Horkey shows off his school awards.

The weather is just right for our distance runners and they took advantage of it when athletics NSW conducted the state titles on the beautiful Willandra cross county course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.