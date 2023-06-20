Winter series ideal preparation for Illawarra Blue Stars

The weather is just right for our distance runners and they took advantage of it when athletics NSW conducted the state titles on the beautiful Willandra cross county course.
Classed as one of best courses in Australia and prepared by Victory Athletic Club members Jan and Rodd Gibb, the course offers challenges, varying terrain and really challenges all athletes, regardless of their ability.
Fields were strong and vying for the top award of the state title, but our local Illawarra Blue Star member Jessica Hogg proved she can handle not only the course but also the best in the state.
Jess described the course as hard, tough and the middle stage was 'so hard', but the 10 km run for the open women was run well and was up there with the open men's title as one of the best on the program.
Meanwhile athletes will look forward to moving to the track this Sunday with IBS to conduct the second round of the winter track and field program. The event is designed to assist every athlete and is open to all ages from under 8 right through to masters men and women.
Jasper Horkey and Sister Holly have taken advantage of the first round meet, with Jasper learning from some of the senior and masters athletes and preparing himself for his recent school carnival, where he came out a winner and will now move onto next round of his school carnival.
IBS encourages this and would love to see more school students take advantage of these winter meets to prepare for their school carnival.
Meanwhile both Jasper and Holly are accompanied by their mum Katie and dad Oscar who have shown great improvement in the masters events. This shows that track an field is an all round sport that can cater for mums and dads and the children, all being catered for with same events at the same ground, Kerryn McCann athletic centre.
These events are conducted in all age brackets. We encourage all abilities, all ages, and also encourage mums and dads to come along and bring heir children and see how they like the sport and if so can continue into the summer season of track an field.
Athletes only have to pay an entry fee through Beaton Park, with no competition fee, a great morning to see how your winter training is progressing, mixing again with other athletes and using the winter meets as great preparation for overseas meets such as the masters meets coming up.
IBS expect a number of masters to come down this Sunday to use as preparation but we are asking that all athletes and officials be at the ground ready for first event at 10:30am.
IBS would like to congratulate both Sara Carlie and Jessica Hogg for their outstanding achievements just recently overseas. Both athletes have come though the local system and show to people that with the hard work, dedication and determination, they can make it at the top level.
The great support both girls have is also a reason for the great success but local athletes, and particularly school age athletes, should take note that with good support, very sound coaching, and a progression that allows for development, they too may become another Jess or Sara.
The winter track and field season can be part of that progression.
