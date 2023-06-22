More than 1500 Wollongong apartments lost from pipeline as demand grows

More than 1500 apartments in the Wollongong area have been lost from the five-year pipeline, according to a property expert.
Managing director of Colliers Wollongong Simon Kersten said there were a number of factors behind the slowdown in new builds.
Meanwhile, the Mercury was present for the 'Wollongong Apartment Report' event last week.
This event investigated the latest on Wollongong's apartment supply, including what stock will hit the ground over the coming five years.
On the topic of apartments, the seller of a luxury Wollongong listing has made a gain of nearly $2 million after less than seven years of ownership.
The apartment in the Esplanade complex on Cliff Road sold for $4,250,000 on Monday.
Records show the property is owned through a company name by Dennis McFadden, a former director of Best Sheds.
Selling agent, Rob Austin from Harrison Property said the three-bedroom apartment sold to an Illawarra buyer who bought it as an "oceanside property to retire to".
This time last year, CoreLogic's Million Dollar Market report featured a record number of house and unit markets in suburbs with a median value of $1 million or more.
One year and 12 interest rate rises later, membership to the million-dollar club for suburbs has become more exclusive.
This includes five suburbs within the Illawarra region now falling below the million-dollar mark.
In auction activity, 20 bidders registered in an attempt to buy a Mount Saint Thomas property.
More than half of those made a bid on the property during a busy auction.
In this week's Under the Hammer, we find out more about the sale.
It's not residential land, and buildings of any kind including portable homes, caravans or storage containers are not permitted.
However, that hasn't prevented a buyer from snapping up several acres of land at Helensburgh within two weeks of it being listed for sale, in the hope the investment will pay off down the line.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Just steps from the Shellharbour Marina and surrounded by stunning beaches, this seaside paradise in Shell Cove offers an envious lifestyle.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
