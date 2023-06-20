Man of the hour for all the wrong reasons Ben Hunt has been named in the halves alongside Jayden Sullivan for the Dragons' Friday night clash with the Warriors.
The match in Wollongong comes just two nights after the 33-year-old will most likely feature for Queensland in State Of Origin game two in Brisbane.
It may be a frosty reception for the red v skipper after asking for an early release of his contract late last week, which has been denied.
Jack de Belin has been named in lock for what will be his 200th NRL game after missing the win against South Sydney due to a head knock.
Blake Lawrie will start up front after a successful return from a broken hand pushing Michael Molo back to the bench. Josh Kerr is out of the side after the club granted him a mid-season release.
Ben Murdoch-Masila has been dropped to the interchange bench.
Former Dragon Jackson Ford has been named in the number 11 jersey for the Warriors.
Kickoff for the match at WIN Stadium is 8pm.
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Mathew Fegai
3. Moses Suli
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Jayden Sullivan
7. Ben Hunt
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Jack Bird
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Jack de Belin
14. Talatau Amone
15. Michael Molo
16. Ben Murdoch-Masila
17. Zane Musgrove
18. Jaiyden Hunt
19. Moses Mbye
20. Max Fegai
21. Toby Couchman
22. Billy Burns
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
