A drug-fuelled Berkeley man who led police on a dangerous chase in which he hit speeds of 160kmh has narrowly avoided time behind bars.
Wollongong Local Court heard Nicholas Coelho has cleaned up his act since the fateful evening of September 10 last year.
Police saw the 34-year-old driving a white Toyota Corolla along Primbee Deviation Road about 9.40pm with checks revealing the vehicle was a hire car.
Coelho did a last-minute left turn into Boronia Avenue from the inside lane without indicating in a bid to lose sight of police.
Officers followed, activating their lights and attempting to stop him. Coelho initially slowed before accelerating onto Waratah Street, where he drove along a footpath for 20 metres with his hazard lights on.
The erratic driver returned to the road before turning back onto Windang Road where the pursuit was stopped, due to Coelho hitting dangerous speeds in excess of 160kmh in an 80kmh zone.
Shortly after, police saw Coelho driving the Corolla on King Street, Warrawong, however it was too dangerous to restart the chase after he sped off at 140kmh in a 60kmh zone.
Two days later, police saw Coelho reversing the car out of a Berkeley driveway. He attempted to run back inside but the officers caught up to him.
When questioned about the pursuits, Coelho said he couldn't remember all the details due to being high on drugs and alcohol.
Coelho, who was at the time serving an intensive corrections order for robbing a pizza boy, said he told police he didn't stop out of fear he would go back to jail.
He said after the chase, he crashed into something, causing significant damage to the Unanderra Hertz hire car's front passenger guard, door and rear door.
Court documents stated Coelho was remorseful and had relapsed into using meth daily before the offending.
Last month, he pleaded guilty to police pursuit, not stopping and driving dangerously, speeding in excess of 45kmh, and negligent driving.
The court heard on Tuesday that Coelho had spent three months behind bars for the offence before being granted bail in December last year.
He then went on to spend almost two months in a residential drug rehabilitation program - which he was kicked out of early due to "vaping and feeding the wildlife".
Defence lawyer Matthew Ward said Coelho's lengthy criminal history was reflective of his drug abuse, adding he had made significant inroads at kicking his addiction.
"Custody would only re-associate him with people he is trying to disassociate from," Mr Ward said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed, praising Coelho for remaining drug-free since his arrest.
"The pursuit itself probably isn't the most serious given the length of time," she said.
Coelho was sentenced to 12 months prison, backdated to January, however the magistrate found special circumstances he could serve the rest of his sentence in the community on parole.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
