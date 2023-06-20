Three Illawarra Hawks "basketball head" minority owners selling their stakes in the club was not caused by a falling out among the ownership group, CEO Stu Taggart said.
The Hawks have revealed the three minority owners who were part of the consortium that helped save the club from financial collapse - almost three years ago to the day - have decided to move on.
Entrepreneur and former Sydney Kings part owner Dorry Kordahi, former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, and Miami Marlins executive Dominic Proctor will sell their stakes, believed to be 5 per cent each.
It will leave the Hawks in 100 per cent ownership by Jarred Novelly's Crest Sports and Entertainment group, which will buy out the minority shareholders as it expands into Asia and the US.
Taggart, also CEO of Crest, said the change was simply "a natural process of evolution" in the ownership structure.
"From an opera operational perspective, we've been operating with Jared Novelly as the majority owner," he said.
"In December 2022 Crest Sports and Entertainment took over the licence, and this has probably been a natural process of evolution over the three years of the ownership of the club of this group.
"My interpretation is that the structure is just maturing. It's giving us an opportunity to move forward and, and those individual investors have made their choice and decision to move on and divest."
Kordahi, Colangelo and the late Mike Proctor were the "basketball heads" who joined when Novelly moved to buy the Hawks, one local source said, as the latter didn't have experience in the sport.
Proctor died early last year and his share was assumed by son Dominic.
A statement released by the club said the three had invested in the Hawks, and since then Crest had expanded into "actively pursuing purchasing other sports and entertainment properties across multiple sports codes, industries, and geographies".
"As a result of this change in scope, Colangelo has elected not to convert his loan to equity and instead will exit the investment," it said.
Kordahi and Proctor would do so "for similar reasons".
Novelly said while the minority owners' tenure had been brief their influence would be remembered.
"We thank all three gentlemen for their contribution to the club," he said in a statement released by the Hawks.
"Their impact on the Hawks was significant, and despite the short tenure, we will long remember their influence."
The ownership group saved the Hawks from corporate administration in June 2020 with the name Illawarra dropped (later reinstated) and supercoach Brian Goorjian hired, jump-starting the team's fortunes.
The Hawks came within a game of the National Basketball League Finals in 2021 and were a semi-finalist in 2022.
Kordahi had stepped down as Hawks president in April last year but had retained his minority stake.
"Reflecting on my time at the Hawks, I am proud of the positive contributions and partnerships developed within the community across all aspects - fans, players, and business," he said.
Colangelo's arrival in 2020 made headlines worldwide because of his departure from Philadelphia amid a social media scandal.
"Burner" accounts set up on Twitter to criticise 76ers players and prop up Colangelo were operated by wife, she admitted. He was cleared of involvement but not before resigning in 2018.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.