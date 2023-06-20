Dozens are expected to rally with love outside Thirroul Library around lunchtime Saturday, supporting a local drag queen reading stories to children.
Renata Field is a local parent and one of the organisers of the positive rally backing the Rainbow Storytime.
The event has attracted a "small number of complaints", according to Wollongong City Council, as well as many keyboard warrior posting negative comments online.
Field said they wanted to turn negatives into a positive.
"We've seen across the country different acts of support for rainbow storytime ... recently there was over 400 people who supported a rainbow storytime in Perth," Field said.
"We wanted to take the space up so protesting wouldn't be possible; if you've already got 100 people there no-one else will take the real estate.
"And we want to show kids going to watch it, and the performer, that they have a solid support here ... it's great the library is doing this."
Field believes protesters who picket at children's events do far more harm to a child's mental health than letting them watch a performer dress up to read books.
"Unfortunately there is a lot of hate speak on the internet, it happens much lesson in person luckily," she said.
"It really only is a handful of people but they can make a lot of noise. It is really important to show a public display of support."
A council spokeswoman said Rainbow Storytime was focused on providing a "welcoming, supportive and inclusive" environment, but noted it wouldn't interest everyone.
"Community feedback from previous events has been very positive," she said.
"Staffing and security measures are important considerations in planning any event, and we have taken steps to ensure we have appropriate measures in place for the successful delivery of the event ... Our libraries have a role to play in creating opportunities for social engagement and cohesion, and it's important that these events reflect our community."
In 2018, a similar storytime event with drag star Roxee Horror at Wollongong City Library drew much controversy but resulted in more than 300 people turning up in support.
A heart-warming moment Roxee recalled was a little boy "beaming" after storytime, who ran up to her excited as they were both wearing the same dress.
"I don't know if that little boy will end up being queer, but at that moment in their life they saw someone older than him doing what did and felt accepted," Roxee said.
"Growing up I wish I had a queer storytime ... I had a very supportive family but I didn't have representation and that's important."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.