Last September's UCI Road World Championships saw winners and losers, according to a Wollongong City Council report.
That report will be considered by Wollongong city councillors at Monday night's meeting.
In economic terms it found some businesses fared better than others during the race week.
Helensburgh businesses saw "a significant increase in total local spend" over the last two days of the event, when the suburb was the start of the women's and men's road races.
Also, across the city businesses like cafes and bars "well positioned relative to the race route" saw an increase in spending.
However, Wollongong CBD businesses didn't feel much in the way of an economic boost - in fact, they went backwards.
"Uncertainty about the impact of the event on transport into the CBD led to a number of businesses encouraging their staff to work from home during the period, resulting in lower spend by CBD workers," the report stated.
"Figures showed a decrease [of] 10.4 per cent. for both resident and visitor local spend in the CBD. This was compounded by the National Day of Mourning public holiday on Thursday, September 22."
The report found CBD spending rose again once the races were over and roads re-opened.
Overall, there was a decrease of 4.8 per cent in spending via EFTPOS and credit/debit cards in the Wollongong LGA during that week, when compared to a "modelled scenario" where the event did not happen.
The largely glowing report said the event put the city on the world stage, viewed in more than 160 countries, reaching a television audience of 133.29 million.
"Images of Wollongong were broadcast to the world during the event, showcasing the city as a world class event destination and its capacity to attract and host major international events," the report stated.
"The exposure builds international brand recognition; and creates opportunities for new investment in the city."
Also, a study quoted in the report claimed 74 per cent of international and 88 per cent of non-local visitors were likely to recommend the city as a holiday destination.
The report noted Ramah Avenue, Mt Pleasant, as one of the streets that welcomed the riders.
"The Ramah Avenue hillclimb was the focus for the fans with local homeowners pulling out sunshades and their TVs to watch the race both on TV and on the road, while youngsters set up sales of cordial and baked goods," the report stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
