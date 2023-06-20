Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Not all Wollongong businesses saw a boost from the UCI week in September

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last September's UCI Road World Championships saw winners and losers, according to a Wollongong City Council report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.