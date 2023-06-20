Illawarra Mercury
The Debate

The Debate: Ben Hunt saga a reminder of what sport actually entails in 2023

By Jordan Warren and Billie Elliott
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:30pm
For how much longer will Ben Hunt don the red v? Picture by Anna Warr
Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.

