Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

Para Meadows School students learn skills at Mini Woolies supermarket

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Para Meadows students have a go at working the register in their new mini supermarket. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Para Meadows students have a go at working the register in their new mini supermarket. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A mini supermarket established right on the grounds of a North Wollongong school is expected to equip students with valuable employment and broader life skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.