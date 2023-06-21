A Wollongong man will fight allegations he groomed and raped a child in a trial set down for next year.
Stephen Colin McGarrigle, 63, faced Wollongong District Court from custody on Tuesday.
Prosecutors will allege McGarrigle intentionally sexually touched a girl on multiple occasions, and raped her on three occasions, when she was aged seven and eight between 2020 and 2022.
It's further alleged that McGarrigle exposed the girl to indecent material to incite sexual activity in January last year.
He has pleaded not guilty to grooming a child under 14 for unlawful sexual activity, possessing child abuse material, three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and four counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10.
The trial, scheduled to begin on May 13 next year, is expected to span eight days.
The court heard McGarrigle will make an application for bail next month.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
